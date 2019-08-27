Nike (NKE) Holding Maintained by Factory Mutual Insurance Company; Majedie Asset Management LTD Increased Holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO)

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 45.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 123,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 393,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.52M, up from 270,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 2.21M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 880,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 3.12 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.77 million, up from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 1.29 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Management Group accumulated 0.03% or 1.61M shares. 131,082 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Company. Energ Opportunities Mngmt Limited holds 0.3% or 12,260 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability holds 20,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Markets has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 26,560 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 64,500 shares in its portfolio. Arosa Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.57% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 49,439 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 26,498 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited owns 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 1,900 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 519,072 shares. Optimum Advsrs owns 1,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 19,803 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 12,005 shares.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 10,931 shares to 63,997 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,079 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 88,200 shares to 127,000 shares, valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 158,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,700 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).