Nike (NKE) Holding Lifted by Murphy Capital Management Inc; As Tupperware Brands (Put) (TUP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $10.25 Million

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (TUP) by 47.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 410,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 446,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, down from 856,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $720.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 1.38 million shares traded or 101.33% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Had Seen 1Q Adj EPS $1.01 to $1.06; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $87.57. About 2.79 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 291 shares to 3,901 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 2,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,412 shares, and cut its stake in Dj Us Healthcare (IYH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Inc stated it has 2.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Welch & Forbes Ltd holds 0.02% or 11,106 shares. Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 261,789 shares. Bancorp Of Stockton has 0.44% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 578,262 shares. Lynch And Assoc In holds 3,163 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wade G W & stated it has 4,738 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 4,664 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc. New England Research And Mngmt stated it has 0.66% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Citigroup reported 761,216 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 35,949 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company has 28,224 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 3.7% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lee Danner And Bass holds 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 5,071 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 2,505 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0% or 10,918 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.03% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Renaissance Limited Liability Co invested in 1.11 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 500,200 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Cap Fund Mngmt invested in 0% or 9,297 shares. 30,658 are held by Price T Rowe Md. Lpl Fincl Lc has 21,084 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,229 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc owns 164,059 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Management, Vermont-based fund reported 3,721 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Millennium Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 300,021 shares. Oakworth Cap has 104 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 70,008 shares stake.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:STX) by 151,000 shares to 712,000 shares, valued at $34.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK) by 113,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.