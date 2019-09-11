Nike (NKE) Holding Lifted by Mackay Shields Llc; Strs Ohio Has Upped Murphy Usa (MUSA) Holding by $1.11 Million as Share Value Rose

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA) by 727.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.90% . The institutional investor held 14,900 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $88.74. About 211,646 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 10.96% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA)

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 173,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 481,921 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.58M, up from 308,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 4.22 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MUSA shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,463 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl Corp. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Co reported 1,837 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) for 26,483 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Asset Mngmt reported 3,164 shares stake. Hennessy Advsr invested in 202,500 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). First Manhattan holds 0% or 2,010 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 499,967 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) for 11,326 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group holds 12,851 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) for 10,134 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 11,889 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has 82,490 shares.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) by 50,408 shares to 83,873 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 19,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,392 shares, and cut its stake in Eastgroup Property Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsr reported 19,103 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 278 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York reported 118,120 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And Tru Commerce reported 4,411 shares stake. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 175,436 shares. First Amer Bankshares has 0.3% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 49,431 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.22% or 45,518 shares in its portfolio. 22,738 were reported by Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Co. Moody Bancorp Division owns 2,805 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dorsey & Whitney Tru owns 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,818 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt Com reported 8,572 shares. 386,359 are owned by Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 0% or 868 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.66% or 116,392 shares.