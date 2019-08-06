Nike (NKE) Holding Held by Mackay Shields Llc; Hillsdale Investment Management Position in Miller Inds Tenn (MLR) Has Lifted by $300,900

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 173,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 481,921 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.58M, up from 308,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 8.16 million shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (MLR) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 10,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% . The institutional investor held 60,470 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 50,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Miller Inds Inc Tenn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 29,815 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold MLR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.42 million shares or 1.43% more from 9.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru stated it has 31,300 shares. Stifel owns 16,963 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 293,529 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Sei Invs holds 0% or 236 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Ltd accumulated 0% or 7,075 shares. Fca Tx invested in 0.22% or 18,000 shares. Prudential invested 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Walthausen Company Ltd Liability Company stated it has 279,593 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 60,470 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc reported 264 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 2,311 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 32,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,760 shares to 3,690 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp Com (NYSE:ERF) by 990,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 15,087 shares to 2,548 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 16,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,433 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).