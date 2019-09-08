Nike (NKE) Holding Held by Ems Capital Lp; Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Declined While Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Cut Position

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 62,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 850,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.64M, up from 788,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 9.62 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year's $1.08 per share. MO's profit will be $2.12 billion for 9.62 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.