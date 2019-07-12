Nike (NKE) Holding Has Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp; Venbio Select Advisor Cut Its Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Stake by $8.13 Million; Valuation Rose

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 29,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 909,532 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59 million, up from 880,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.20M, down from 10.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 2.49M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 11.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOLD); 20/04/2018 – Amicus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Galafold Revenue at High End of $75M-$85M View; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Health Adds Amicus, Exits Daiichi Sankyo; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH SPEND BETWEEN $230 MLN AND $260 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH POSITION, OTHER PROCEEDS, SUFFICIENT TO FUND ONGOING FABRY AND POMPE PROGRAM OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST 2021; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS CASH/MARKETABLE SECURITIES $605.2M AT MARCH 31; 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 31,769 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $238.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.52 million activity. Do Hung sold 53,269 shares worth $641,061. $1.21 million worth of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was sold by Crowley John F on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.34 EPS, down 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.82% EPS growth.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 2.70 million shares to 7.42 million shares, valued at $39.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

