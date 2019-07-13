Nike (NKE) Holding Has Raised by Cambridge Financial Group Inc; Rodgers Brothers Continues to Hold Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 12,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,831 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 billion, up from 59,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.24M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 37.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 5,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 14,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 4.03 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource reported 12.31 million shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.21% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 38,028 shares. New England Research Management Inc reported 0.44% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,130 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 0.15% stake. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru holds 745 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 22,705 are held by Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca. Sumitomo Life Insur Com stated it has 51,311 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 43,784 shares in its portfolio. 8.12 million were reported by Renaissance Techs Ltd. Optimum Invest holds 1.08% or 50,521 shares in its portfolio. Healthcor Management Lp invested in 623,490 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Westpac Corp invested in 0% or 187,796 shares. Moreover, C Ww Wide Gp Holding A S has 0.16% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 196,598 shares. Waddell Reed Financial reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 2, 2019 : GILD, EOG, CTSH, ATVI, MNST, ED, ANET, MSI, MELI, BAP, PBA, CBS – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trump Drops Drug Rebate Proposal: What’s Next and What Stocks to Play – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Run for Cover From Major Biotechs – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Gilead (GILD) Q4 Earnings Disappoint on Weak HCV Sales? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 69,725 shares to 655,228 shares, valued at $24.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: More Trade Tiffs, But Itâ€™s Not China This Time – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike Stock Looks Attractive Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Companies Looking to Cash In on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” – Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Footwear Analyst: Outrage Over Nike’s Betsy Ross Shoe Comes From Outside Its Teen Demographic – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Impinj Shares Rose More Than 15% in June – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal by 6,770 shares to 68,467 shares, valued at $7.11B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight by 79,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 780 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV).