Nike (NKE) Holding Has Increased by Murphy Capital Management Inc; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Cut by $506,692 Its Holding

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 406,801 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 628,864 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 314,712 shares to 856,095 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue Etf by 56,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ).

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle S A Sponsored Adr (NSRGY) by 8,888 shares to 52,657 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 5,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,605 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Fd Dj Intern (FDN).