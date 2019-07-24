Nike (NKE) Holder Wills Financial Group Has Raised Position; Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Trimmed by $380,400

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 4,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,327 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 27,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.36. About 6.13 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,572 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 28,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.27B market cap company. It closed at $86.7 lastly. It is down 22.04% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14 billion and $86.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.22 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.82% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kames Public Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Cleararc Cap has 1.56% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 102,822 shares. Missouri-based Moneta Gp Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mastrapasqua Asset Inc stated it has 10,557 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Investment Limited Com has invested 0.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Oppenheimer & invested in 344,327 shares or 0.74% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 17,755 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Solutions Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,822 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt invested in 204,575 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 163,867 are owned by South State. Coho Ptnrs owns 22,610 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 2.49M shares. 156,221 are owned by Connors Investor Svcs. Bkd Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,513 shares. 138,701 are owned by Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Hamel has 0.21% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,627 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 7.82 million shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Com reported 24,631 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ameriprise reported 6.35 million shares stake. has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Caprock Group Inc has 0.25% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 15,388 shares. Garde Cap reported 9,831 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ci has invested 0.52% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kames Cap Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,557 shares. Bright Rock Cap Lc reported 48,125 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt invested in 0.59% or 12,538 shares.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,813 shares to 83,499 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.