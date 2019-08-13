Nike (NKE) Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $1.44 Million as Stock Rose; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Northpointe Capital Increased Holding

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 21,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 68,328 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 46,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 6.86 million shares traded or 2.38% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 17,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 4,451 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 21,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.65. About 3.69 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 57,680 shares. Tci Wealth holds 4,006 shares. Arosa Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 163,653 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Waddell And Reed Inc owns 2.82M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,746 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd owns 5,783 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. King Wealth accumulated 11,127 shares. Nordea Invest Management owns 352,470 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 3,818 are held by First Business Fincl. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 1St Source Bancorp invested in 0.03% or 5,317 shares. Hwg LP reported 79 shares stake.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53,466 shares to 80,013 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Src Energy Inc by 161,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,872 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv owns 52,781 shares. 6,774 were reported by Leisure Cap. Garde Capital reported 9,831 shares stake. Enterprise Finance Services stated it has 8,264 shares. Old Point And Fincl Ser N A reported 7,700 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.36% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,330 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prns Inc has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 22,560 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 1.16% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 908,235 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 400 shares. Guardian Cap Lp accumulated 18,711 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation holds 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 305,900 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.64% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 14,303 shares to 34,019 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.