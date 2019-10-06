Nike (NKE) Holder Tiverton Asset Management Cut Holding by $3.13 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined, Light Street Capital Management Lowered Holding

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 37,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 162,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.61 million, down from 199,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 4.58M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 5,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 303,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.54M, down from 308,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 9.99M shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO IMPOSE PROVINCE’S 9.975 PCT SALES TAX ON FOREIGN DIGITAL COMPANIES AS OF JAN 1, 2019; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Revamps Their Parental Controls System; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 50,335 shares in its portfolio. Darsana Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Bluestein R H Commerce has 1.71% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cibc Ww owns 0.52% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 183,677 shares. Aimz Inv Advsr Limited Co invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 559 shares. Lifeplan Finance Group accumulated 0% or 10 shares. 9,887 were accumulated by Amarillo State Bank. 660 are owned by Welch Forbes Limited Com. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd has 0.35% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Davenport & Co Lc reported 0.01% stake. Brinker Capital holds 0.05% or 3,540 shares. 16.23 million are owned by State Street. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.18% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.52M for 64.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta owns 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 163,000 shares. Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood And White has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tributary Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Architects Incorporated has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1,704 shares. 2,600 are held by Marco Investment Ltd Liability Corporation. Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated accumulated 9,000 shares. Barr E S & invested in 256,709 shares or 2.12% of the stock. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.31% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 136,210 were reported by Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Fulton Financial Bank Na owns 0.21% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 36,629 shares. Asset Mngmt invested in 92,415 shares. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Farmers Trust Commerce has 18,636 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,800 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 19,223 shares to 41,441 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Halfmoon Parent Inc.

