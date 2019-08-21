Nike (NKE) Holder Taurus Asset Management Cut Position by $630,000 as Share Price Rose; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Ami Investment Management Has Upped Holding

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 249,259 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99 million, down from 256,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.81. About 5.44 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.6. About 7.25M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says U.S. Yield Inversion Is a ‘Broken Barometer’ (Video); 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 15/03/2018 – Speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, Target and More Announced for OpenStack® Summit in May; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – JP Morgan says it knew ex-minister linked to firm in Nigeria oilfield deal; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 11 (Table)

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 53,115 shares to 181,412 shares, valued at $17.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement reported 2.49 million shares stake. Community Financial Services Grp Lc, Vermont-based fund reported 12,860 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Creative Planning has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 3,175 were accumulated by Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Central Asset Invs & Mgmt (Hk) Ltd stated it has 7.81% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Royal London Asset Management owns 505,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advisors owns 10,090 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 14,924 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 3,157 are held by Exane Derivatives. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.22% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 45,518 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.72% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). American Grp Incorporated holds 0.13% or 416,118 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.16 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (NYSE:AIG) by 9,470 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.