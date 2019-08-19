Nike (NKE) Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Decreased Holding as Stock Rose; Bath Savings Trust Co Has Decreased United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $1.46 Million

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 64,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 3.49 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.15M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $81.13. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 11,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 55,759 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, down from 67,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $126.64. About 1.72 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Gp holds 0.31% or 8,637 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 2.74M shares. Selway Asset Management reported 1.37% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). American Century Inc invested in 11,185 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Ar reported 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 179,835 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Seizert Capital Ptnrs Lc has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,439 shares. Atria Investments Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 193,712 shares. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,904 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Llc stated it has 1,870 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Stack Financial Management owns 317,725 shares for 4.91% of their portfolio. Webster Bankshares N A stated it has 56,109 shares. Rmb Capital Management Lc invested in 15,284 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.75 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Service invested in 11,646 shares. California-based West Oak Capital has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability invested in 117,303 shares. Kcm Inv Ltd Com owns 179,225 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Edgestream Prtn LP accumulated 21,343 shares. Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) has invested 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 136,830 shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 9,698 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Van Eck Corporation stated it has 54,401 shares. Acg Wealth holds 31,216 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Ajo LP holds 533,931 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,592 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust reported 0.84% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mengis Cap Mngmt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,538 shares. Products Prns Lc holds 105,606 shares.

