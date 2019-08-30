Nike (NKE) Holder Semper Augustus Investments Group Lowered Its Position by $2.19 Million as Share Value Rose; As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Share Price Rose, Holder Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.87 Million

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.7. About 1.36 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 105,834 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.71M for 7.17 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt holds 8,209 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Limited Company invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Mason Street Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 9,360 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 30,400 shares. Cap World Invsts stated it has 650,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Gru Inc owns 259,092 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,686 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 7,000 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 58,249 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barnett & Incorporated has invested 0.49% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Hwg Limited Partnership holds 2.13% or 68,406 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 12 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 401 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $176,113 activity. Happe Michael J had bought 3,500 shares worth $102,163.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,260 shares to 83,664 shares, valued at $98.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Mgmt invested in 0.61% or 71,500 shares. Capital Rech Global Investors stated it has 1.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sigma Planning reported 0.09% stake. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr holds 138,701 shares. Green Valley Invsts Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.24% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Parametric Port Limited Liability Company reported 4.66 million shares. Cambridge Advisors holds 0.36% or 12,412 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 14,534 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability owns 528,208 shares. Moreover, Winslow Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.67% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5.85 million shares. Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 21,704 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.38% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 106,148 shares. Bailard Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.