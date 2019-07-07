Nike (NKE) Holder Peregrine Asset Advisers Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined; As Pfizer Com (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Live Your Vision Increased Position by $413,010

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 25,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.45 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 13.60 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 81,088 shares to 88,741 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 13,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Streettracks Index Shs Fds Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (CWI) by 9,664 shares to 19,553 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco 1 (STPZ) by 8,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,224 shares, and cut its stake in X (DBEF).