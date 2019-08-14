Nike (NKE) Holder Myriad Asset Management LTD Raised Position by $5.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Position by $889,063 as Market Valuation Rose

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 6.82M shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) by 228.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 127,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.57% . The institutional investor held 182,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 55,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 202,387 shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 18.26% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 25/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS ADDS MORE CROSS-COUNTRY FLIGHTS TO JFK, BOSTON; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cross Country Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCRN); 21/04/2018 – Warriors Build Friendships at Cross-Country Skiing Event; 03/04/2018 ThunderBaySource: Cross-country ski conditions still great Kamview Nordic Ski Centre; 18/04/2018 – CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE INC CCRN.O : BARINGTON RESEARCH STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM, $15 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare Sees 2Q Rev $206M-$211M; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health; 24/05/2018 – Cross Country Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark

