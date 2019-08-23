Nike (NKE) Holder Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position; American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose While Rk Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $970,972

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 58,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 67,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $118.72. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $80.41. About 3.11M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.27 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 198,047 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

