Nike (NKE) Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Lowered Position; Stephens Investment Management Group Trimmed Its Holding in Omnicell (OMCL) by $4.65 Million

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 54,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 341,906 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.41M, down from 396,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 198,303 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 40,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 5,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $445,000, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 5.37M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $5.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 96,494 shares to 306,622 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 162,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Reckitt Benckiser, Omnicell, Ideanomics, and Eagle Bancorp and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “VERB, RBGLY & OMCL Class Action Reminder – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25 million for 36.48 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 54,598 shares. Foundry Prns Llc holds 0.12% or 35,242 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability reported 72,255 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 55,301 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 40,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Mutual Of America Lc owns 67,599 shares. Tygh Cap Mgmt invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.34% or 100,370 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 4,154 shares. 22,035 are owned by Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc. Pier Cap Limited Liability Co has 1.29% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Eam Ltd Company has invested 0.37% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 8,123 shares.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,900 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 2,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,370 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ims Capital Management has 8,001 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 3,875 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp has invested 0.18% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Park Circle, a Maryland-based fund reported 800 shares. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn stated it has 0.86% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The California-based Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tru Com Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 34,900 shares. Glenmede Na owns 293,204 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation owns 467,874 shares. Wealth Architects Lc reported 3,682 shares. Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability New York has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jlb Associate stated it has 2.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 3,010 were accumulated by White Pine Cap Limited Co. 76,933 are held by Penobscot Investment Management.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Amazon’s Climate Pledge: Greenwashing Or A Game-Changer? – Forbes” published on September 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike a favorite at Guggenheim – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.