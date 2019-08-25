Nike (NKE) Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Boosted Stake by $672,000; Fagan Associates Raised Its Walmart (WMT) Position by $2.34 Million

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 8.50M shares traded or 33.56% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 101.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 24,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 47,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.24M shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/04/2018 – Krishna N. Das: Walmart completes due diligence for buying into Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 25/04/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal on track, but Amazon remains a contender; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 21/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 20/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S G4S U.S. CASH SOLUTIONS GROWING FASTER THAN ANY OTHER BUSINESS LINE, MARGINS HIGHER THAN GROUP AVERAGE -CEO; 30/05/2018 – To make this possible, Walmart is partnering with Guild Education; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Announces 2018 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln; 24/05/2018 – Wal-Mart’s Massmart Drops Most on Record on Slow S. Africa Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.58% or 9.72M shares. Argi Investment Ser Limited Com reported 4,154 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl Corp accumulated 22,925 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 3,144 were reported by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 247,980 shares stake. 9,157 are held by Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Coatue Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Texas Yale Capital stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Freestone Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 476,596 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 2,600 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.53% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 2,480 were reported by Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department. Pension Ser holds 1.34M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 91,061 shares.

