Nike (NKE) Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $14.86 Million; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose, American Money Management Lowered Position by $307,447

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 24,242 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 26,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $168.47. About 813,050 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 176,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 753,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.44 million, down from 930,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $82.3. About 3.09 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,829 shares to 89,890 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Largecap Etf (SCHX) by 33,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,169 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Mngmt, Indiana-based fund reported 15,970 shares. Primecap Mgmt Co Ca owns 2.68M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Cohen Capital Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 25,846 shares. 9,084 are owned by Osterweis Cap. Sun Life Financial has 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Osborne Prns Cap has 49,606 shares. Fiera Capital Corp accumulated 0.2% or 311,153 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Corporation has invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Spc Fincl Inc has 11,415 shares. 1,779 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co. 6,711 were accumulated by King Wealth. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 1.11% or 9,558 shares. Westwood Management Corp Il stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated reported 1.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.33 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 496,560 shares to 3.55 million shares, valued at $97.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell &, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 18,355 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Caxton Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 3,936 shares. Fiduciary holds 213,365 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Round Table Llc reported 0.11% stake. Lifeplan Group owns 730 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,528 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 88,152 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 261,098 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication stated it has 0.43% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com invested in 5,028 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Penobscot Invest Management Company invested 1.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.36% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 35,000 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 781 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.