Nike (NKE) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Position by $358,344; Strategy Asset Managers Stake in American Intl Group (AIG) Has Increased by $401,835 as Share Price Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 4,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.88M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.67. About 4.02 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 9,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 180,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, up from 170,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.41. About 2.82M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” published on August 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Finds 5 Top Stocks Mutual Funds Have Loaded Up On – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holowesko Ptnrs Ltd holds 3.81% or 1.14M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cna owns 74,881 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank invested in 0.27% or 100,443 shares. Webster Bank N A invested in 5,180 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Panagora Asset invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Montag A & Assoc Inc invested in 68,766 shares. Whittier owns 0.17% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 130,463 shares. Pnc Financial reported 257,918 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation invested in 0% or 100 shares. Sei holds 0.13% or 871,144 shares in its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 0.27% or 55,175 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 666,282 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 5,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22,293 shares to 492 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,061 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 7,999 shares to 411,047 shares, valued at $84.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 17,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,713 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco owns 75,614 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Cibc Markets Corp invested in 0.3% or 430,502 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP invested 3.26% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 3,287 are owned by One Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 6,663 shares. Mufg Americas Holding holds 68,490 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 539,509 shares. Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 21,704 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Incorporated holds 0.67% or 1.44M shares. 24,445 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc. Hills Retail Bank And Tru accumulated 61,585 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 781 shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,356 shares. Capital International stated it has 0.33% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sands Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.97% or 7.60M shares.