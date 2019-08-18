Nike (NKE) Holder Maverick Capital LTD Raised Its Position by $113.02 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Jensen Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 87,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.67M, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 579.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.85 million, up from 232,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 17,056 shares. Wills Group invested in 34,572 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Reilly Advsrs Llc reported 0.15% stake. First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 0.39% or 879,164 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 56,148 shares. Vista Prtn owns 7,296 shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 539,509 shares or 0.42% of the stock. West Chester has 1.52% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cap Research Global accumulated 41.50M shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cim Limited Co reported 140,380 shares or 4.34% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1.86M shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp invested in 369,991 shares. 3,400 are held by Whitnell Communication.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 146,690 shares to 94,530 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 23,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,220 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Sports Influencers and Consumer Branding – It’s a Win-Win (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White has invested 0.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mirae Asset Glob Com reported 329,308 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Northeast Consultants has 5,014 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Middleton And Inc Ma reported 38,283 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.76% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 587,146 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Moreover, Violich Capital Mgmt has 0.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,800 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). D E Shaw Company holds 87,108 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 0.29% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 13,269 shares. The Kentucky-based Central Commercial Bank Tru has invested 1.35% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Congress Asset Com Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 288,189 shares. 1.82M are owned by Vontobel Asset Inc. Holderness Investments stated it has 1.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Birinyi accumulated 1.46% or 13,800 shares.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 5,353 shares to 2.68M shares, valued at $279.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Citigroup & Honeywell – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is UnitedHealth (UNH) Stock a Buy Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.