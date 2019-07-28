Nike (NKE) Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lowered Stake by $2.16 Million as Valuation Declined; Westwood Global Investments Continues to Hold Position in Tenaris (TS)

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43M, up from 6.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 2.03 million shares traded or 8.46% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 25,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 154,540 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01M, down from 180,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 121,604 shares to 184,604 shares, valued at $37.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 207,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

