Nike (NKE) Holder Kings Point Capital Management Cut Position as Valuation Rose; West Coast Financial Has Upped Its Stake in Teradyne (TER) as Market Valuation Rose

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 62.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 60,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 156,631 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.50M, up from 96,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 1.26M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 89.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 36,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 4,139 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $347,000, down from 40,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $92.2. About 5.68 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va reported 2,600 shares. 600 were accumulated by Lipe & Dalton. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 18,777 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 6,715 were accumulated by Montag Caldwell Limited Liability. Adage Capital Prns Group Lc stated it has 949,938 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Invs has 0.48% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 88,854 shares. Somerville Kurt F, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,525 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp Trust Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 241,583 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Private Ocean Limited Com holds 0.04% or 1,712 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Fosun Interest has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stack Mngmt holds 1.92% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 203,320 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 120,626 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “What Should the Owners of Nike Stock Look for When NKE Reports Its Q1 Results? – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Companies That Could Acquire Fitbit – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Options Volume Jumps Ahead Of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 83,564 shares to 85,614 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 96,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teradyne +5% on beats with in-line guide – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Teradyne’s (NASDAQ:TER) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Teradyne, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:TER) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.52% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 2.76 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 156,234 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 10,803 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ajo Lp stated it has 93,503 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd holds 0.86% or 16,000 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 10,686 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Michigan-based Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.94% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Bessemer Gru Inc reported 168 shares. Essex Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,006 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 0.01% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 15,800 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,781 shares to 112,049 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,629 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).