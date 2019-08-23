Nike (NKE) Holder Heritage Investors Management Decreased Stake by $683,424; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Brookstone Capital Management Has Lowered by $534,924 Its Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 8,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 277,924 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40 million, down from 286,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 4.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 1,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,715 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 4,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.43B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12M shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.76 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 26,788 shares to 38,874 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 14,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,015 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 78,353 shares to 169,953 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.