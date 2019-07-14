Nike (NKE) Holder Harding Loevner LP Has Upped Its Stake by $7.19 Million as Share Price Declined; Sawgrass Asset Management Upped Lhc Group Com (LHCG) Position by $314,600

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 85,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.31M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.68 million, up from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (LHCG) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 2,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,375 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 21,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $125.41. About 267,289 shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 10.18 million shares to 6.94M shares, valued at $196.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 1.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc stated it has 13,550 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5.04% or 125,997 shares. Corda Invest Mngmt holds 113,792 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 1.53% or 323,695 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 128,264 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 12,706 shares. Burt Wealth stated it has 0.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc has 94,195 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 220,710 were accumulated by Wafra Incorporated. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Co owns 569 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Summit Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,769 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 82,850 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 0% or 17,254 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $7.85 million activity.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25,389 shares to 692,669 shares, valued at $131.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 3,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,192 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,010 were reported by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.02% or 4.69 million shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 58 shares. 3,566 were accumulated by Stifel Corp. British Columbia Invest holds 298,244 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corp owns 36,541 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). First Light Asset Mngmt Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 53,783 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 10,881 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 14,323 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.07% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 24,303 shares. 51,466 are owned by Swiss Bank & Trust. Miles Capital has 1,928 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 20,294 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.03% or 26,807 shares.