Nike (NKE) Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding; Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (MHK) Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 68,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 71,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87M shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (MHK) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 123,502 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58B, up from 122,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $112.09. About 603,961 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Run Cap Llc invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). South Dakota Inv Council reported 78,450 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Llc holds 0% or 2,242 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Com holds 2,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 11,689 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fourpoints Managers Sas owns 8.21% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 19,100 shares. Mutual Of America Management owns 8,223 shares. Automobile Association invested in 48,250 shares. Westpac Bk invested 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 366,110 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Glenmede Communication Na invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Marshall Wace Llp holds 11,689 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lafayette Invests has 1.57% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 33,748 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 11,126 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. Shares for $235,375 were bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE on Tuesday, August 6.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FRC) by 3,876 shares to 261,837 shares, valued at $26.30 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jeld (NYSE:KEYS) by 100,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,974 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Industries (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 45,000 shares to 361,576 shares, valued at $11.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 84,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv holds 2,369 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Lp reported 3,936 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company has 31,459 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Chilton Co Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cullinan Associates Inc holds 0.56% or 87,975 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 38,232 shares. 364,200 are held by Whittier. Focused Wealth has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Thornburg Investment Incorporated reported 0% stake. Fort Point Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 3,144 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Commercial Bank Of The West holds 0.17% or 17,072 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 45,598 shares.