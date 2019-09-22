Nike (NKE) Holder Global Thematic Partners Has Decreased Holding by $7.63 Million; As Caterpillari (CAT) Share Value Declined, Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Lowered by $711,824 Its Position

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Caterpillari (CAT) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 5,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 135,523 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.47 million, down from 140,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Caterpillari for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 6.02 million shares traded or 41.77% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 91,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 359,526 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.18 million, down from 451,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 5.37M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 13,885 shares to 77,093 shares, valued at $17.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.