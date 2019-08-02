Nike (NKE) Holder Fort Point Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose; Cadence Capital Management Has Lifted Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $453,816 as Share Price Rose

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 165.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 6,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 10,108 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $729,000, up from 3,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 2.55 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 71.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 7,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 3,144 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 7.42 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Inc has 252 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Na has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 7,659 shares. Sky Invest Group Llc reported 4,195 shares. 359,684 are owned by Natixis. B And T Cap Dba Alpha Cap stated it has 22,400 shares. Vanguard Group reported 46.67 million shares. Sun Life Financial Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 994 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Company invested 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ghp Inv Advsrs has invested 0.39% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Tru Advsrs LP invested in 0.21% or 1.44M shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) holds 135,378 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Company reported 14,580 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lifeplan Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity. Charney M Jeffrey had sold 18,000 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, January 30.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,689 shares to 4,683 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 9,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,451 shares, and cut its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Capital Management has 0.32% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 23,341 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa owns 93,236 shares. Guardian Lp has invested 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Accredited Investors stated it has 4,127 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited reported 3.13 million shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 84 are held by Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Corda Inv Management Limited Liability Co has 1.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pnc Services Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.66 million shares. Moreover, Loeb Ptnrs has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 107,706 shares. Ckw Fincl Group holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,400 shares. Cim Limited Liability Corp reported 4.34% stake. Jacobson & Schmitt Advsr invested in 124,334 shares or 6.89% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 12,072 shares to 24,572 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 30,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.