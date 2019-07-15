Nike (NKE) Holder Ensemble Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Apple (Put) (AAPL) Holder Creative Planning Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 53,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,760 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 86,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 87.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 187,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217,000, down from 214,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Big Questions Nike Will Answer for Investors This Week – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: More Trade Tiffs, But Itâ€™s Not China This Time – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Nike – The Motley Fool” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Things Nike Management Wants You to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $24.30 million activity.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,886 shares to 126,543 shares, valued at $45.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 102,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 300 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested 2.83% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Willingdon Wealth accumulated 0.04% or 1,773 shares. Regions Fin holds 0.05% or 55,454 shares. 9,202 are held by Private Asset Management. Braun Stacey Associate Inc owns 3,300 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management invested 1.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northstar Grp holds 0.87% or 23,203 shares. Heritage Invsts Management owns 277,924 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Sky Invest Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.62% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 13,227 were reported by Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Illinois-based Thomas Story And Son Lc has invested 2.67% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,116 are held by Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Pictet State Bank Ltd holds 26,835 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc invested in 19,121 shares. Sky Invest Group Limited reported 4,206 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 101,579 shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Corporation has 118,218 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers reported 55,247 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 3.6% or 195,847 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 4,733 shares. 234,398 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs. Matthew 25 has 8.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 120,000 shares. 129,227 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Boston Rech And Mngmt owns 28,100 shares. Miller Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,420 shares. 159,820 were accumulated by Eastern Savings Bank.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 674,987 shares to 699,387 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, ONB, ZG – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple’s Latest Defense Against Spotify Criticisms Again Misses the Point – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Profit From Falling Stocks Without Taking On Unlimited Risk – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: 9% Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.