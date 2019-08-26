Nike (NKE) Holder Ems Capital LP Has Increased Its Holding; Federated Investors Stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Has Cut as Valuation Declined

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 62,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 850,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.64 million, up from 788,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 1.76M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 44.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 23,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.49. About 285,919 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 200,968 shares to 210,339 shares, valued at $14.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 92,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.88 million for 20.80 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 49,034 shares. Lau Associates Ltd Co owns 28,611 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Bessemer Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.24% or 8,355 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Com holds 0.38% or 7.82 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 280,170 shares. Pension Serv invested in 1.34M shares or 0.43% of the stock. Fosun reported 19,567 shares stake. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 1,378 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 49,554 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A New York has 0.61% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Tru stated it has 64,022 shares. Commercial Bank holds 0.44% or 46,067 shares in its portfolio. Ensemble Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jacobson & Schmitt Advsr holds 6.89% or 124,334 shares in its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 44,799 shares.

