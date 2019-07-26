Nike (NKE) Holder Cypress Capital Management Wy Lifted Holding; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Rose, Holder Hanseatic Management Services Increased Its Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 554 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 1,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $780.08. About 244,027 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES; 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 119.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 1.53M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 8,588 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gm Advisory Group Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,700 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 3.49 million shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 14,534 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation reported 430,502 shares stake. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab reported 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Colorado-based Northstar Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Braun Stacey Assocs accumulated 3,300 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 1.72% or 17,648 shares. Ems Ltd Partnership invested 5.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.35% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Toth Advisory has invested 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 124,334 shares. Moreover, Pioneer Trust State Bank N A Or has 3.98% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 109,772 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) accumulated 4,002 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Reasons Athletic Apparel Stocks May Have More Room to Run – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Nike explores sale of surfwear brand Hurley – sources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% or 21,571 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Companies, Missouri-based fund reported 430,242 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 931 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.61% stake. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 0.38% or 134,774 shares. 3,127 are held by Jefferies Gru Lc. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 181 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Financial Architects stated it has 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). West Oak Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 104 shares. 4,569 were accumulated by Utah Retirement System. Horizon Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 3,780 shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Tops Q2 EPS by 23c, Comps Increase 10%, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. Hartung Jack also sold $4.34 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares.