Nike (NKE) Holder Cypress Capital Management Wy Cut Its Position by $1.37 Million; Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) Holding Maintained by Zevin Asset Management Llc

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.39% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.18. About 3.10 million shares traded or 229.70% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 99.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 15,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 44 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 15,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 5.37M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video)

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark National Bank & Trust Tru reported 0.64% stake. Moreover, Moody Bancshares Trust Division has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,848 shares. Eulav Asset Management invested in 32,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Oakworth Incorporated accumulated 2,484 shares. Sun Life Inc accumulated 1,027 shares. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested 1.92% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mairs Power owns 4,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barometer Capital Inc holds 0.06% or 5,100 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability holds 103,570 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr holds 0.07% or 90,711 shares in its portfolio. Covington Invest Inc owns 42,675 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Lc reported 12,548 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com reported 8.05 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited stated it has 177,015 shares. Caprock Grp Inc accumulated 15,447 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21,500 shares to 33,500 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 16,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).