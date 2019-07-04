Nike (NKE) Holder Cypress Capital Group Raised Its Holding by $2.80 Million as Valuation Declined; Tupperware Brands (TUP) Holder Fort LP Cut Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 727.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 33,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,938 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 4,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 66.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 17,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,793 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 25,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.71M market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 302,708 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY SHR $3.98 TO $4.13; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware to Repurchase $200M in Shr; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TUP’s profit will be $49.71 million for 4.62 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Ser Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 38 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd stated it has 2,738 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 104,039 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 636,139 shares. Symons Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% or 8,365 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 34,946 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 122,575 shares. Schroder Investment Group invested in 748,117 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 19,280 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 116 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 9,287 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Fil holds 0.04% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) or 1.00M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 145,332 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 9,608 shares to 38,337 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $376,901 activity. 3,700 Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares with value of $99,622 were bought by GOINGS E V. SZOSTAK M ANNE bought 3,000 shares worth $81,815. CLONINGER KRISS III bought 3,500 shares worth $95,620.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,342 shares to 15,539 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 4,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,953 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M stated it has 0.46% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Acg Wealth holds 0.35% or 31,216 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 245,561 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 16.81 million shares. Sather Grp reported 174,158 shares. Girard Limited invested in 26,394 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.42% or 448,467 shares in its portfolio. Pdts Prtn Lc holds 105,606 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsrs has 4,695 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn accumulated 95,572 shares. Mcgowan Gru Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 2,970 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kistler stated it has 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Signature Estate Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 49,650 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 69,752 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio.