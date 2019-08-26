Nike (NKE) Holder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Upped Its Stake by $2.02 Million; Firefly Value Partners LP Decreased Deere & Co (DE) Holding by $336,762; Market Valuation Rose

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $151.11. About 836,245 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 1.84 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Capital Management holds 2,140 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,694 shares. Axa has 86,166 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Horan Capital Advsrs Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 500 shares. Bath Savings Trust reported 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 2.25M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 12,917 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Main Street Research Ltd has 4.87% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Shell Asset Mngmt Company stated it has 0.24% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cambridge Advisors holds 1,275 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc holds 320 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh accumulated 448,092 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Nine Masts Ltd holds 0.12% or 2,335 shares in its portfolio.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 9,595 shares to 11,047 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ).