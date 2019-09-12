Nike (NKE) Holder Ashfield Capital Partners Trimmed Stake by $406,534; As Stericycle (SRCL) Share Value Declined, Addison Capital Company Raised Position

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 4,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 88,433 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42M, down from 93,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 4.22 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 6,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 38,940 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 32,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock increased 4.82% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $51.12. About 1.31 million shares traded or 40.23% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.55 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $937.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 9,556 shares to 27,675 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

