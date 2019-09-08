Nike (NKE) Holder Ashfield Capital Partners Raised Position by $3.12 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Fairfield Bush & Company Cut Position

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 37,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 93,331 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, up from 56,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 3,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,630 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, down from 46,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout

More important recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

