Nike (NKE) Holder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Decreased Holding by $12.60 Million as Share Value Rose; As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Harding Loevner LP Trimmed Its Stake

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 39.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 834,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.06M, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.24. About 5.04 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74M, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.76. About 3.06M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.85 million for 46.05 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 431,567 shares to 4.61M shares, valued at $533.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 171,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.79 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 530,000 shares to 6.08 million shares, valued at $233.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.