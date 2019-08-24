Nike (NKE) Holder Abner Herrman & Brock Lifted Its Holding; Kings Point Capital Management Position in Intel (INTC) Lowered by $307,347 as Stock Declined

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 24,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 161,027 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.56M, up from 136,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87M shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 160,707 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 166,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,553 shares to 53,166 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 31,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,657 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

