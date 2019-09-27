NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Reaches $92.19 52-Week High; Apogee Enterprises (APOG)’s Sentiment Is 0.64

Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.23, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 58 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 91 sold and reduced their holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 22.70 million shares, down from 24.59 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Apogee Enterprises Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 73 Increased: 33 New Position: 25.

Among 16 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Nike has $15000 highest and $70 lowest target. $102.41’s average target is 11.09% above currents $92.19 stock price. Nike had 27 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, September 4. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 26 by Citigroup. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 26 by Argus Research. UBS maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, September 25 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $103 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, September 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, September 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NIKE, Inc. shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Capital Management Ri invested 0.56% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Eastern Fincl Bank invested in 0.06% or 11,737 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 42,415 shares. North Star Invest Management owns 7,809 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.75% or 4.42 million shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.63% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma has 90,845 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 463,431 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department holds 4,381 shares. 10,796 are held by Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 3,693 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Palladium Prns has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Whittier Tru reported 0.91% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ancora Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.5% or 143,585 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4,879 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $144.46 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 34.43 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass services and products in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies . It has a 23.97 P/E ratio. The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Hcsf Management Llc holds 9.27% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. for 330,000 shares. Engaged Capital Llc owns 1.69 million shares or 8.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tieton Capital Management Llc has 5.34% invested in the company for 140,491 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 1.29% in the stock. Midas Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 53,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 36,763 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) has declined 17.53% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500.