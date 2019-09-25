NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Reaches $91.81 52-Week High; Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Has 1.21 Sentiment

The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) hit a new 52-week high and has $99.15 target or 8.00% above today’s $91.81 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $143.86 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $99.15 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.51B more. The stock increased 5.31% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $91.81. About 9.04 million shares traded or 53.29% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings

Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 132 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 109 cut down and sold their stakes in Wintrust Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 47.68 million shares, down from 48.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Wintrust Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 91 Increased: 82 New Position: 50.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $143.86 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 36.87 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial services and products to clients in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $3.61 billion. It operates in three divisions: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.04 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers.

