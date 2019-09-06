NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Reaches $88.83 After 3.00% Up Move; Granahan Investment Management Has Increased By $382,240 Its Profire Energy (PFIE) Stake

The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.83. About 603,641 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYTThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $139.19 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $91.49 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NKE worth $4.18 billion more.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Profire Energy (PFIE) stake by 45.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 382,240 shares as Profire Energy (PFIE)’s stock declined 7.01%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 1.22M shares with $2.19M value, up from 839,429 last quarter. Profire Energy now has $71.83 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.49. About 15,442 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M

More notable recent Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Profire Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:PFIE) 14% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Profire Energy and KLX Energy Services among Energy/Materials gainers; YPF and Ternium among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE), The Stock That Slid 68% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) stake by 14,222 shares to 320,015 valued at $22.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) stake by 10,480 shares and now owns 74,291 shares. Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 10,200 shares. Penn Cap Co reported 211,643 shares. Ameriprise reported 344,900 shares. 9,722 were accumulated by Tower Lc (Trc). Blackrock has 1.50M shares. Goldman Sachs owns 10,256 shares. 276,298 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Ins. Connors Investor Services invested in 0.02% or 68,270 shares. First LP invested in 59,601 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp stated it has 1.19M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.08M shares. Moreover, Cadence Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Amer Group reported 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Pacific Ridge Partners Limited Liability Co owns 795,647 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.63’s average target is 4.28% above currents $88.83 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cowen & Co. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. UBS maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Friday, March 22 report. Cowen & Co maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 31.28 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NIKE, Inc. shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76,656 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Lederer And Invest Counsel Ca holds 0.39% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,975 shares. First Amer Bank & Trust invested in 0.3% or 49,431 shares. Paloma Prns reported 0.47% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 249,259 shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.4% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Proffitt And Goodson invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company has 0.41% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kames Cap Public Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc has 561,882 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com owns 569 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 190,922 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0% or 3,362 shares. Mcdonald Capital Inc Ca owns 852,631 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).