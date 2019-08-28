NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Reaches $83.04 After 9.00% Up Move; Shorts at VOGOGO ORDINARY SHARES (VGGOF) Raised By 400%

VOGOGO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VGGOF) had an increase of 400% in short interest. VGGOF’s SI was 1,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 400% from 200 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 2 days are for VOGOGO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VGGOF)’s short sellers to cover VGGOF’s short positions. It closed at $1.19 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.23% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.04. About 595,763 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTUREThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $130.12B company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $90.51 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NKE worth $11.71B more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NIKE, Inc. shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.24 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $130.12 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 33.35 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 11.49% above currents $83.04 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Susquehanna. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Credit Suisse. As per Saturday, March 16, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, March 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $96 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan. Pivotal Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley.

