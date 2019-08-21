NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Reaches $82.18 After 3.00% Up Move; Last Week MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MYR Group has $40 highest and $3200 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 16.87% above currents $28.52 stock price. MYR Group had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Robert W. Baird. See MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) latest ratings:

The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.04% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $82.18. About 1.22 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $128.76 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $84.65 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NKE worth $3.86 billion more.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.94 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $128.76 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 33 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 5,623 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP INC SAYS BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH HARTWICK AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: William A. Koertner Resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors on April 1; 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q EPS 34C, EST. 18C; 07/03/2018 MYR GROUP 4Q EPS 82C, EST. 33C; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q Rev $345.6M; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Kenneth M. Hartwick Becomes Chairman of the Board; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Koertner to Remain a Director of the Company; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP INC – QTRLY BACKLOG AT $679.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 – MYR Group 4Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q CONTRACT REV. $345.6M, EST. $318.4M

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $474.70 million. It operates through two divisions, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. It has a 14.34 P/E ratio. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to clients in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

