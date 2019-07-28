Nike Class B (NKE) Stock Declined While Saturna Capital Has Trimmed by $26.88 Million Its Stake; Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) Position Held by Lapides Asset Management Llc

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nike Class B (NKE) by 90.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,183 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 352,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Nike Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 29,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 122,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 226,158 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,623 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $91.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Mngmt holds 6,774 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.36% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 24,445 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 2.14M shares. Renaissance Invest Gp Ltd Co holds 3,170 shares. Fil Ltd holds 512,379 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth, Georgia-based fund reported 31,216 shares. Mcgowan Gru Asset has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 506,286 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 179,580 shares. Ww Asset owns 91,048 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Central Asset Invests & Mngmt Hldg (Hk) Limited stated it has 33,120 shares. First Financial Bank invested in 0.56% or 43,399 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation has 153,036 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Ims Cap Mngmt invested 0.55% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd holds 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 409,188 shares.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3,300 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Comp (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 13,490 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 26,300 shares. Ameriprise Finance, a Minnesota-based fund reported 254,092 shares. Ls Advsr Llc has invested 0.01% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 5,576 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 30,234 shares. Palisade Cap Limited Com Nj holds 360,664 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). State Bank Of New York Mellon reported 684,073 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners has 0.03% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 19,634 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc stated it has 0.96% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,097 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Pitcairn invested in 11,628 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 38,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).