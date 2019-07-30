Nike Class B (NKE) Stake Lifted by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company; Karp Capital Management Holding in Fortinet (FTNT) Upped by $1.09 Million as Share Value Declined

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 4036.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.96. About 1.92M shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,210 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 55,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 3.28 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT

