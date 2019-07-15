Nike Class B (NKE) Stake Held by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company; As Trinet Group (TNET) Stock Rose, Acadian Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $4.59 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 32.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 77,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,195 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, down from 241,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 36,737 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,210 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, up from 55,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 615,287 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop

More notable recent TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On TriNet Group Inc (TNET) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) CEO Burton Goldfield on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TriNet Group’s (TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TNET’s profit will be $39.19 million for 32.24 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.63% negative EPS growth.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 96,772 shares to 460,673 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 203,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $24.30 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Whatâ€™s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 06/27: (CAMP) (PRGS) (VTVT) Higher; (SGH) (AAPL) (NKE) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Stocks to Sell in the Back Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Nike’s U.S. Flag Sneaker Brouhaha Will Also Pass – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Stock Bucks Broad Market After USWNT World Cup Win – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,000 were accumulated by Pcj Invest Counsel Limited. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability accumulated 2,570 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Telemus Ltd Liability holds 0.32% or 49,639 shares. Gould Asset Limited Co Ca holds 3,693 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset holds 0.35% or 29,447 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cibc Asset Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 153,489 shares. Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.53% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 452,649 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd holds 97,503 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.21% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 274,861 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Korea Investment stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 26,275 shares. Crestwood Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.55% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 74,520 shares.