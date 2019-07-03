Nike Class B (NKE) Shareholder Saturna Capital Trimmed Position; International Flavors & Frag (IFF) Shareholder Twin Tree Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.26 Million as Shares Declined

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nike Class B (NKE) by 90.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,183 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 352,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Nike Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.40M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in International Flavors & Frag (IFF) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 33,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,633 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 71,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in International Flavors & Frag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 523,288 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect to Realize About $145 Million of Run-Rate Cost Synergies by Third Full Year After Closing, With Around 25% Achieved in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.61 EPS, down 3.01% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.66 per share. IFF’s profit will be $170.45 million for 22.68 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.55% EPS growth.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $69.42 million activity.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 896,000 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $73.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (Put) (NYSE:OSK) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Advsrs Limited, a California-based fund reported 64 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 25,233 shares. Citigroup holds 32,527 shares. Ww Asset holds 6,571 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 13,899 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New England & Mngmt reported 0.3% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Toronto Dominion State Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 66,661 shares. Aviva Public Limited owns 38,050 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 109,802 shares. Voloridge Limited Liability accumulated 39,296 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Burns J W & Communications New York has 3,505 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 2,100 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has 42,318 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 16,284 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested in 45,693 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 37,875 shares. 3,400 were reported by Menta Cap Lc. Riggs Asset Managment holds 2,604 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd, California-based fund reported 3,693 shares. Aviva Public Limited has 578,262 shares. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Invest Gp Incorporated Inc has invested 1.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stock Yards Comml Bank & Tru reported 239,197 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Ltd Com has invested 0.2% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Signature Est Inv Limited Liability Company reported 49,650 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi holds 0.01% or 410 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc owns 1.59M shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Coastline Tru Communication invested in 60,943 shares. Drexel Morgan holds 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 4,688 shares. Cap Intll Limited Ca owns 59,609 shares.