Nike Class B (NKE) Shareholder Saturna Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $26.88 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shares Rose, Shareholder Marietta Investment Partners Cut by $1.86 Million Its Holding

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nike Class B (NKE) by 90.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 320,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 32,183 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 352,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Nike Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 9,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 63,068 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07M, down from 72,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 585,714 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nuveen Asset Ltd Company invested in 0.1% or 214,117 shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt reported 230,790 shares stake. Pictet And Cie (Europe), a Luxembourg-based fund reported 93,236 shares. 13,000 are held by Pcj Counsel. Hartford Investment Management invested in 0.63% or 263,055 shares. Stifel Finance has invested 0.2% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested 1.68% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jacobson Schmitt Ltd reported 6.89% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C owns 350,456 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Associated Banc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). M&T Bankshares reported 305,900 shares. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 3.24% or 33,365 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 992,356 shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta has 0.86% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 79,518 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Sports Ambassadors bringing in Winning Results for Sporting Goods Sales – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 08, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Sports Influencers and Consumer Branding – It’s a Win-Win (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Lower Friday and for the Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,800 shares to 20,759 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,750 shares to 21,699 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 57,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” on July 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “E W Scripps Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.