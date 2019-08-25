Nike Class B (NKE) Shareholder Ledyard National Bank Has Trimmed Holding by $7.47 Million as Share Price Rose; Daruma Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Comfort Sys Usa (FIX) by $4.02 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (FIX) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 77,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.14% . The hedge fund held 520,316 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26M, down from 597,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comfort Sys Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 252,673 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Names William J. Sandbrook to Board; 19/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – AMENDED EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY TO INCREASE CREDIT COMMITMENT AMOUNT TO $400 MLN, EXTEND TERM TO APRIL 18, 2023; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q Rev $464.9M

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 76.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 88,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 26,890 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 115,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 8.50 million shares traded or 33.56% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme

Analysts await Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. FIX’s profit will be $40.54M for 8.36 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Comfort Systems USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.23% EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $943,427 activity. 1,000 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares with value of $49,377 were bought by Mercado – Pablo G.. GEORGE WILLIAM III also bought $103,463 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares. Howell Laura Finley also bought $21,640 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold FIX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.84 million shares or 2.03% less from 33.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 31,390 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Affinity Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.11% or 9,950 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt LP reported 9,240 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 0% or 6,846 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Everence Capital Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 180,437 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.04% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Arizona State Retirement System owns 0.04% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 56,877 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 12,427 shares. Vident Advisory Lc owns 13,613 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Management holds 6,900 shares.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 2.29M shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $27.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 17,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 16,692 shares to 103,910 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1 Yr Etf by 4,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Comml Bank holds 27,754 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsr Lc owns 14,818 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Roundview Limited Liability Company reported 51,796 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 469,636 shares. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 9,178 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W And Commerce holds 1.18 million shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cambridge Investment Advisors owns 86,467 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Com invested in 48,338 shares. 10,958 are held by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co. Williams Jones & Assocs Lc holds 0.49% or 262,895 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,550 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 0.23% stake. Bancshares Of Stockton holds 10,080 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 0.69% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.